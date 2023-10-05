Brighton rallied for a 2-2 result in Marseille; West Ham beat Freiburg 2-1 in Germany

Brighton rallied from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 in Marseille in the Europa League, giving themselves a lifeline to qualify from their group.
Joao Pedro’s 88th minute penalty completed the comeback in the south of France and helped Roberto De Zerbi’s men avoid a second straight European loss.
In Group A, West Ham made it two wins from two after beating Freiburg away from home, with headers from Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd securing the 2-1 victory in Germany.
It was a record 17th match unbeaten in Europe for the Hammers, who look in complete control of their group after gaining another three points.
Managerless Rangers, on the other hand, were dealt another blow, this time in the UEL, losing 2-1 to Aris Limassol.
Steven Davis, a former midfielder for Rangers, took over his first game as interim boss after Michael Beale was sacked at the weekend, but it was another poor performance from the Scottish side in Cyprus.
