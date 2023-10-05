Brighton rallied for a 2-2 result in Marseille; West Ham beat Freiburg 2-1 in Germany

Joao Pedro’s 88th minute penalty completed the comeback in the south of France and helped Roberto De Zerbi’s men avoid a second straight European loss.

In Group A, West Ham made it two wins from two after beating Freiburg away from home, with headers from Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd securing the 2-1 victory in Germany.

It was a record 17th match unbeaten in Europe for the Hammers, who look in complete control of their group after gaining another three points.