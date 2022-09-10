However he did have experience of the English game both as a player, with various clubs in the '90s and early 2000s, and as a head coach in the Sky Bet Championship with Swansea - the role he held when Albion recruited him in 2019.

Potter forged his reputation during a hugely successful spell with another Scandinavian minnow Ostersunds in Norwegian football.

Graham Potter left the Amex on Thursday after he was appointed Chelsea boss.

Knutsen is expected to move to an established European club in the near future having achieved minor miracles in Norwegian football.

He has led Bodo/Glimt to back-to-back titles and the quarter-finals of the inaugural Europa Conference League - a competition in which they thrashed eventual winners Roma 6-1 in the group stage.

Brighton under-21 coach Andrew Crofts is currently in interim charge alongside various others, including former England and Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, none of whom are priced up for the vacancy.

Leading the market for the Albion job has seen Knutsen drift in the betting for another Premier League vacancy.

He had been 4/1 second favourite to Sean Dyche in the next Bournemouth manager betting only a week ago, but now sits a little further adrift at 8s - a price movement helped by caretaker manager Gary O'Neil's securing of four points from two matches to shorten to 2/1 second favourite.