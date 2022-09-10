Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Kjetil Knutsen is the favourite for the Brighton job after Graham Potter left for Chelsea
Kjetil Knutsen is the favourite for the Brighton job after Graham Potter left for Chelsea

Brighton manager odds: Kjetil Knutsen favourite after Bodo/Glimt success

By Sporting Life
14:05 · SAT September 10, 2022

Kjetil Knutsen, the current head coach of Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt, has been cut into 2/1 favouritism to become the new Brighton manager.

Graham Potter left the Amex on Thursday after he was appointed Chelsea boss.

Potter forged his reputation during a hugely successful spell with another Scandinavian minnow Ostersunds in Norwegian football.

However he did have experience of the English game both as a player, with various clubs in the '90s and early 2000s, and as a head coach in the Sky Bet Championship with Swansea - the role he held when Albion recruited him in 2019.

Next Brighton manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Kjetil Knutsen - 2/1
  • Steve Cooper - 4/1
  • Nathan Jones - 6/1
  • Russell Martin - 7/1
  • Scott Parker - 7/1
  • Ange Postecoglou - 8/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 9/1
  • Felice Mazzu - 10/1
  • Sean Dyche - 10/1
  • Bo Svensson - 11/1

Odds correct at 1230 BST (10/09/22)

Knutsen is expected to move to an established European club in the near future having achieved minor miracles in Norwegian football.

He has led Bodo/Glimt to back-to-back titles and the quarter-finals of the inaugural Europa Conference League - a competition in which they thrashed eventual winners Roma 6-1 in the group stage.

Brighton under-21 coach Andrew Crofts is currently in interim charge alongside various others, including former England and Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, none of whom are priced up for the vacancy.

Leading the market for the Albion job has seen Knutsen drift in the betting for another Premier League vacancy.

He had been 4/1 second favourite to Sean Dyche in the next Bournemouth manager betting only a week ago, but now sits a little further adrift at 8s - a price movement helped by caretaker manager Gary O'Neil's securing of four points from two matches to shorten to 2/1 second favourite.

Brighton boss Graham Potter
ALSO READ: Chelsea squad suit Potter the coach

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS