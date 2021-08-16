Neal Maupay put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, sending Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way, and Danny Welbeck doubled Brighton’s lead just after the break with a well-timed header.

The Seagulls found themselves on the right side of VAR throughout the game as Leicester had two equalisers ruled out in the final stages, with Harvey Barnes judged to be offside and obstructing the goalkeeper on both occasions.

However, after going two goals behind, it was Leicester who dominated, with Jamie Vardy pulling one back just after the hour mark with his 150th goal for the club on his 250th Premier League appearance.

The Foxes kept the pressure on in the final minutes of the game but were unable to find the leveller.

According to the Infogol expected goals (xG) model, Brighton just shaded proceedings: BHA 1.56 - 1.41 LEI.

It was a game of few 'big' chances, with a lot of pot-shots from distance in Leicester's case, but the xG result now means that Brendan Rodgers' side are yet to out-create their opponents in any Premier League or Europa League game this season.