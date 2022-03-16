Harry Kane created a slice of Premier League history as he helped Tottenham to a 2-0 win at free-falling Brighton.

After Cristian Romero had put Spurs in front before the break, Kane entered the record books just before the hour by scoring his 95th goal away from home – more than any other player. He also moved above Frank Lampard in the list of all-time scorers, going into fifth with 178 goals and more records are surely around the corner given the England’s captain devastating prowess. It was his seventh strike in six Premier League games and helped keep Spurs in the race for the top four, though they remain big outsiders as they are still behind Arsenal, who have two games in hand.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Three Best Bets

Brighton played well in patches but their slide continued as this was a sixth successive defeat and the weekend game against Norwich takes on extra significance ahead of a trio of away matches against Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City after the international break. They have probably already amassed enough points to avoid getting dragged into a relegation fight, but their form will be a concern for Graham Potter. Spurs had an early opportunity to take control of the match but Kane was uncharacteristically wasteful after creating his own chance. He blocked Robert Sanchez’s attempted clearance after the goalkeeper was caught dawdling in possession and the ball ran free, but Kane could not convert into an open goal from an acute angle. Brighton came into the game and Alexis Mac Allister had a shot blocked as Spurs were penned back. But the visitors forged ahead in the 37th minute, though needed a large slice of luck.

Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

‣ xG: 1.41 - 1.91



Harry Kane and Cristian Romero on the scoresheet for Spurs, who extend Brighton's losing run to six games. pic.twitter.com/jyKix8Mokq — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) March 16, 2022