High-flying Brighton missed the chance to go level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea following a drab goalless draw which ended resurgent Arsenal’s winning run.

Albion edged a rain-soaked encounter at the Amex Stadium but managed just two attempts on target as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay each failed to capitalise on decent openings. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed against the outside of a post for the uninspiring Gunners, who were denied a fourth victory on the bounce having begun the campaign with three successive defeats. The Seagulls sit fifth with 14 points from seven games, with Mikel Arteta’s visitors four places and as many points further back. Both sides came into the game on the back of morale-boosting results against their fiercest rivals.

Arsenal secured a thumping 3-1 over north London neighbours Tottenham last Sunday, while Albion dug in to scrape a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace the following evening. Those fixtures came at the cost one enforced change apiece. Albert Sambi Lokonga replaced the injured Granit Xhaka in the Gunners’ midfield, while Albion brought in Jakub Moder for the sidelined Danny Welbeck. Arteta’s men initially began the brighter and went close in the 23rd minute when Aubameyang grazed the left upright from an acute angle. But it was Brighton who were far more threatening in the opening 45 minutes. Gunners defender Ben White – returning to the south coast for the first time since his £50million summer departure – had to be alert to prevent Trossard turning home following slick build-up play from Pascal Gross, Maupay and Adam Lallana. Seagulls defender Burn then headed another good chance over before top scorer Maupay hooked narrowly off target.