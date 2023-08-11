Brentford vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1.5pts Yoane Wissa 1+ offsides at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Yoane Wissa 2+ offsides at 17/2 (Sky Bet)
Ange Postecoglou has spent a lot of the summer discussing Harry Kane's future. He wouldn't have wanted to open his first pre-match press conference at the club outlining that a move away for the striker is "imminent".
There's no doubt it will have seriously disrupted preparation, even with the talk that Tottenham were expecting this anyway aiming to somewhat "play down" the impact it'll cause on their season.
The short term approach will be to adapt as they aim to replace and recycle the funds. The money has reacted for this contest with the Asian Handicap sitting at 0 having opened at -0.25 in Spurs' favour.
Brentford have been preparing for a lengthy spell without Ivan Toney throughout their pre-season campaign, and the noise surrounding the star man of the away side only serves to benefit their chances here.
Tottenham remain a team that looks strong though with Postecoglou bringing an attack-minded approach to the table.
Therefore, I wouldn't blame anyone for following me in avoiding any markets to do with the outright result. Too much uncertainty brings too much doubt - there isn't a price there that justifies the gamble.
Instead, you can find value by delving into one of the many stats markets available with bookmakers nowadays.
At 6/4, there is appeal in taking YOANE WISSA 1+ OFFSIDES across the course of the contest.
He is likely to line up in Ivan Toney's absence for Brentford - the forward featured in all 38 Premier League games last season with 16 of those being starts.
His final three were all as the centre forward and he should continue there, whether part of a front three or in a pairing with Bryan Mbeumo.
Having watched a bit of Brentford in pre-season during the Premier League's Summer Series, I found my attention caught by Wissa often drifting into offside positions.
The stats from last season then backed up what I was seeing on the pitch.
The forward concluded the campaign with an average of 0.5 offsides per league game, and that figure should only increase given his starts in a central role.
Four of his previous five league outings as a centre forward saw him caught offside at least once, with a huge total of four coming in the home win over Liverpool back in January.
Given that we're going to see a higher amount of added time and, in theory, more football, I'll also go with WISSA 2+ OFFSIDES at an appealing 17/2.
With Kane gone, JAMES MADDISON is going to have to step up further to contribute in attack. It could also mean he has further set-piece duties which may include penalties.
He scored ten and assisted a further nine in a Leicester side relegated from the Premier League last season, with further output expected in a side challenging for the top-four.
Wissa should see opportunities as he leads the line, with both sides' attacking quality leading to a game that can deliver CORNERS.
Score prediction: Brentford 2-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Thomas Frank has confirmed that Bryan Mbeumo has recovered from a dead leg and will start the game. He's likely to line up alongside Wissa and Kevin Schade in a front three.
Rico Henry has also been confirmed as a starter, while midfielders Josh Dasilva and Christian Norgaard are available for selection.
Kane's absence opens up the door for Richarlison to start for the visitors, while James Maddison and defender Micky van de Ven are in line to make their debuts.
Brentford: Flekken; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Norgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade
Tottenham: Vicario; Royal, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son
Odds correct at 1520 BST (11/08/23)
