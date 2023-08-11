Brentford v Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 17/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 29/20

Ange Postecoglou has spent a lot of the summer discussing Harry Kane's future. He wouldn't have wanted to open his first pre-match press conference at the club outlining that a move away for the striker is "imminent". There's no doubt it will have seriously disrupted preparation, even with the talk that Tottenham were expecting this anyway aiming to somewhat "play down" the impact it'll cause on their season. The short term approach will be to adapt as they aim to replace and recycle the funds. The money has reacted for this contest with the Asian Handicap sitting at 0 having opened at -0.25 in Spurs' favour. Premier League outright preview

Premier League specials

Premier League top scorer

Brentford have been preparing for a lengthy spell without Ivan Toney throughout their pre-season campaign, and the noise surrounding the star man of the away side only serves to benefit their chances here. Tottenham remain a team that looks strong though with Postecoglou bringing an attack-minded approach to the table. Therefore, I wouldn't blame anyone for following me in avoiding any markets to do with the outright result. Too much uncertainty brings too much doubt - there isn't a price there that justifies the gamble.

What are the best bets? Instead, you can find value by delving into one of the many stats markets available with bookmakers nowadays. At 6/4, there is appeal in taking YOANE WISSA 1+ OFFSIDES across the course of the contest. CLICK HERE to back Yoane Wissa 1+ offsides with Sky Bet He is likely to line up in Ivan Toney's absence for Brentford - the forward featured in all 38 Premier League games last season with 16 of those being starts.

His final three were all as the centre forward and he should continue there, whether part of a front three or in a pairing with Bryan Mbeumo. Having watched a bit of Brentford in pre-season during the Premier League's Summer Series, I found my attention caught by Wissa often drifting into offside positions. The stats from last season then backed up what I was seeing on the pitch. The forward concluded the campaign with an average of 0.5 offsides per league game, and that figure should only increase given his starts in a central role.

Four of his previous five league outings as a centre forward saw him caught offside at least once, with a huge total of four coming in the home win over Liverpool back in January. Given that we're going to see a higher amount of added time and, in theory, more football, I'll also go with WISSA 2+ OFFSIDES at an appealing 17/2. CLICK HERE to back Yoane Wissa 2+ offsides with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 21/1 James Maddison to score anytime

Yoane Wissa 2+ shots on target

11+ corners CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet With Kane gone, JAMES MADDISON is going to have to step up further to contribute in attack. It could also mean he has further set-piece duties which may include penalties. He scored ten and assisted a further nine in a Leicester side relegated from the Premier League last season, with further output expected in a side challenging for the top-four. Wissa should see opportunities as he leads the line, with both sides' attacking quality leading to a game that can deliver CORNERS. Score prediction: Brentford 2-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Team news

Bryan Mbeumo is fit for selection

Thomas Frank has confirmed that Bryan Mbeumo has recovered from a dead leg and will start the game. He's likely to line up alongside Wissa and Kevin Schade in a front three. Rico Henry has also been confirmed as a starter, while midfielders Josh Dasilva and Christian Norgaard are available for selection. Kane's absence opens up the door for Richarlison to start for the visitors, while James Maddison and defender Micky van de Ven are in line to make their debuts.

Predicted line-ups Brentford: Flekken; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Norgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade Tottenham: Vicario; Royal, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

Match facts Brentford won five of their last six Premier League games in 2022-23 (L1), including the last three in a row. They've not won four consecutive league games as a top-flight club since March 1939 (5 in a row).

Brentford are unbeaten in their last nine league London derby matches (W5 D4), winning each of the last four in a row. They last won five consecutive such matches in March 2009 while in League Two.

Tottenham have won their last two away London derbies in the Premier League, beating Crystal Palace 4-0 and Fulham 1-0 in January. They'd only won two of their previous 19 such matches before this (D8 L9).

Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 12 Premier League games (24 goals in total) since a 1-0 loss at Wolves in March. However, the Lilywhites have only managed to keep one clean sheet in their last 13 matches (1-0 vs Crystal Palace).

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoqlou is set to become the first Australian to manage in the Premier League. Including caretakers, just one of Spurs' last 10 managers has lost their first league game in charge (W6 D3), with André Villas-Boas going down 2-1 against Newcastle in August 2012.