Ralf Rangick takes his Manchester United side to the Brentford Community Stadium to take on the Bees. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet for the evening's action.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Manchester United -1 on the corner handicap at 5/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Ten losses across their 21 Premier League matches means Brentford have tasted defeat the same amount of times as Newcastle and Everton, yet their tally of six wins ranks them level with Brighton and ahead of Crystal Palace and Southampton. A good 2-1 victory over Aston Villa – even if it was slightly on the fortuitous side – was followed up by a convincing 4-1 defeat of Port Vale in the FA Cup, and though a trip to Southampton looked as though it would yield a closely-contested, highly competitive affair, the Saints wiped the floor with Thomas Frank’s side, who were again humbled by Liverpool in their most recent outing, losing 3-0 on Sunday. Shipping three goals against Jurgen Klopp’s side is hardly cause for concern, but they showed nowhere near the same level of competitiveness as in the reverse fixture earlier in the season (xG: BRE: 3.13-2.67 LIV). In fact, Brentford have now won just three of their last 14 league matches. They are currently ten points clear of the relegation zone but that gap could become smaller and smaller should their current rate of performance not improve.

Speaking of teams looking to increase their level of performance, Manchester United are without a win in their last two Premier League outings. United have won two of their last five in the league, but when acknowledging that three of those matches came against the current bottom three, the reality of that return becomes apparent. Throwing away a two-goal lead against Aston Villa at the weekend will have done confidence within the squad no favours, but the Red Devils do have two games in hand on fourth-place West Ham, and victory in both would move them ahead of the Hammers and back on track to finish in the Champions League places - though of course Arsenal and Tottenham may have something to say about that.

When looking for a bet in this fixture, it is immediately the corner market that appeals. Manchester United aren’t the most prolific corner takers in the league, but their average corners per match has increased since Ralf Rangnick took charge (from 5.35 to 5.83), with the Red Devils averaging the sixth-most corners in the league since the German’s appointment. More pertinent than United’s ability to win corners, however, is Brentford’s inability to win corners. The Bees have averaged just 3.74 corners per match this season, the lowest return in the division, and this is the angle of attack in this particular fixture. Frank’s side have won more corners than their opponents on just three occasions at the Brentford Community Stadium this season, with Leicester the only one of those three opponents to currently hold a higher league position than the Bees. Given also that across their last four league matches Brentford have been awarded a total of eight corners, 0-2-3-3, backing Manchester United to come out on top in this specific battle looks a no-brainer. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United -1 on the corner handicap with Sky Bet The 4/5 about Rangnick’s men to simply take more corners than Brentford is good value, but MAN UNITED -1 ON THE CORNER HANDICAP is difficult to resist at 5/4.

Brentford v Man United best bets and score prediction 1pt Manchester United -1 on the corner handicap at 5/4 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Brentford 0-1 Man United (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1645 GMT (17/01/2022)

