The Red Devils said they had closed down first-team operations at their Carrington training complex for 24 hours following the positive tests, and would not travel to London for the match against the Bees until the outcome of the discussions with the Premier League was known.

A club statement said: “Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first-team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise risk of any further infection.

“Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols.

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday’s fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a Covid infection and player preparation perspective.

“Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion.”

It is understood the positive lateral flow tests were returned by a small group of players and staff on Sunday morning, and that individuals were sent home before that day’s training session began.

It follows the postponement of Tottenham’s Premier League fixture against Brighton on Sunday.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte said on Wednesday last week that eight players and five members of staff had tested positive, forcing the Europa Conference League match against Rennes to be postponed.

The clubs have been unable to agree on a new date for that match, UEFA said on Saturday, with the matter now having been referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken.

The Premier League is believed to have written to all its clubs last Thursday instructing them to reinstate Covid-19 emergency measures.

Top-flight clubs that had reached a vaccination rate of 85 per cent had been allowed to relax restrictions which were imposed in the summer, but those that had done so were told they must return to the stricter measures.

