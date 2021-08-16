West London rivals Brentford and Chelsea face off in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and Jake Pearson has previewed the meeting, picking out his best bet.

Thomas Tuchel branded the Premier League’s refusal to postpone Chelsea’s fixture against Wolves at the weekend as “unsafe”, worried that his side, who have already been struck with a number of covid cases, will likely return more positive tests should the schedule continue in its current guise. Unfortunately for Tuchel then, his side will make the short trip to Brentford on Wednesday to play the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup. Bees manager Thomas Frank has also made his feelings known about the current fixture congestion, asking for all matches to be cancelled after his side reportedly returned 13 positive cases. The situation is far from ideal, as is trying to pick out a winning bet with so much uncertainty, but the fact remains that both these sides are now just three wins away from a major trophy, and with Tuchel’s winning obsession, as well as Brentford having a genuine chance of winning their first ever domestic cup, this game should have a competitive edge nonetheless.

For Brentford, nine points clear of the relegation zone, there is a small opportunity to prioritise this match, particularly as, after a blip in their results Premier League-wise, the Bees have picked up four points from their last two matches, as well as winning their last two successive home matches. Chelsea’s recent struggles have been well documented, winning just one of their last five matches in all competitions, and with their defence suffering something of a mid-season crisis. After conceding just three goals in their opening ten league matches, the Blues have now allowed eight in their last six – 11 in their last seven in all competitions. Tuchel’s men arrested the slide against Wolves at the weekend, keeping a clean sheet for this first time in six matches, as well as limiting the hosts to just 0.40 expected goals for (xGF). In fact, Chelsea have limited their last two Premier League opponents to fewer than 1.0 xGF, but their lack of creativity against Wolves was something of a worry, registering their second lowest xGF tally of the season.

There are plenty of reasons then to believe this game will be a cautious affair, and there could be legs in siding with either Under 2.5 Goals or Both Teams to Score ‘NO’, with both their respective prices (5/6 and 9/10) sitting very close to the true price, but the corner markets look to offer the most value. Brentford are bottom of the pile in terms of corners won in the Premier League this season, averaging 3.8 per game, and in fact, games involving the Bees have returned the fewest average corners of any side in the English top-flight. Chelsea may sit third in terms of the most league corners taken this season, but their numbers are fairly sporadic, demonstrated by the fact that eight of their matches have seen UNDER 10 CORNERS, and that is the selection for this fixture. CLICK HERE to back Under 10 Corners with Sky Bet With most firms offering around the 4/6 mark (1.67), the 5/6 (1.83) on offer with Sky Bet is a price worth getting on side.

