Six goals conceded without reply in their last two matches is not like Burnley at all, but then again, this season hasn’t really been like Burnley.

Burnley looked to be picking up ahead of steam with victories over Brighton and Tottenham las month, but a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace was followed by defeats to nil against Leicester and Chelsea, and now Sean Dyche’s men find themselves in serious trouble.

The Bees had been drifting towards the bottom three since the turn of the year, and a result here would but them on the brink of survival.

Brentford’s 3-1 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road last weekend was a huge boost for Thomas Franks men, ending a run of eight Premier League matches without a win as well as taking them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Hope does remain for the Clarets however, just a point behind Everton with a game in hand, with Leeds, who have played two more than Dyche’s men just a further point ahead.

There is plenty riding in this fixture and a feisty encounter is expected to ensue.

Brentford received plenty of plaudits for their early season exploits, and rightly so, but it has not been all sweetness and light as far as Frank’s men are concerned, picking up the seventh most yellow cards in the division, as well as two reds for good measure.

It is not difficult to see why either, the Bees sitting in the top half of the table in terms of tackles made per game, and in the top seven in terms of fouls committed, while Sergi Canos, Pontus Jansson and Christian Norgaard all reside in the top 30 in terms of most cards received by a Premier League player this season.

That Burnley are far from a team of saints will also ensure that this game has plenty of needle in it, the Clarets sitting just one place behind Brentford in terms of most cautions received this season, while only Ruben Neves has had his name taken more times than Burnley’s Josh Brownhill this season (eight), with James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood (both seven) sit joint-seventh for most cautions this season.

Though Burnley cautions do not directly affect our selection, they will mean a more physical approach is required from Brentford, and for that reason, the 6/5 about 20+ BRENTFORD BOOKING POINTS makes plenty of appeal.

Also worth considering is the fact that no other referee has shown more than the 84 yellow cards that referee Paul Tierney has brandished in the Premier League this season - his average currently at 4.2 per match.