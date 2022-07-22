Sporting Life
Ben Mee has joined Brentford

Brentford sign former Burnley captain Ben Mee on two-year contract

By Sporting Life
11:35 · FRI July 22, 2022

Brentford have further strengthened their squad ahead of the new Premier League season by signing Ben Mee on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Bees following the expiration of his contract at Burnley, who he served with distinction for over a decade.

Boss Thomas Frank said on the club’s official website: “I am very happy that we have signed Ben. He will add a lot of quality and experience to the squad. He had six good years for Burnley in the Premier League.

“I really love his defensive mindset; he knows how to defend the box, he knows how to block a shot and he knows how to win duels.

“He will bring leadership and communication to the team, which is very attractive. He has a very good left foot and will be very good for us on set-pieces in both boxes. I am looking forward to adding him to the squad.”

Mee, who played almost 400 times for the Clarets over a 11-year period, becomes Brentford’s fourth signing of the summer, joining Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha in west London.

Transfer Blog

FOOTBALL TIPS