Pontus Jansson scored Brentford's equaliser
Brentford 2-1 Watford: Bryan Mbeumo scores late winner

By Sporting Life
22:14 · FRI December 10, 2021

Bryan Mbeumo’s 95th-minute penalty helped Brentford beat Watford on a profitable night for Sporting Life readers.

Our tipster Michael Beardmore had backed Watford's Emmanuel Dennis to score anytime at 7/2 with Sky Bet.

Dennis had opened the scoring for the Hornets in the 25th minute, heading in a corner against the run of play.

The Bees were trailing to Dennis’ goal with six minutes remaining, but hauled themselves level through Pontus Jansson.

Then Mbeumo, deputising from the spot for the Covid-19 hit Ivan Toney, held his nerve to secure a memorable victory.

Dennis seemed to have breathed life into Watford’s survival bid with his first-half header, but the Bees came back to sting the Hornets.

Brentford hauled themselves level with six minutes remaining when Jansson got his head onto Janelt’s cross.

And deep into five minutes of injury time Bees substitute Saman Ghoddos gave Ekong the slip and was brought down by the Hornets defender.

Toney may be ‘the world’s best penalty-taker’, according to Brentford boss Thomas Frank, but Mbeumo has clearly been paying attention, mimicking his absent strike partner’s run-up and burying the spot-kick into the corner.

FOOTBALL TIPS