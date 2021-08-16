Our tipster Michael Beardmore had backed Watford's Emmanuel Dennis to score anytime at 7/2 with Sky Bet.

Dennis had opened the scoring for the Hornets in the 25th minute, heading in a corner against the run of play.

The Bees were trailing to Dennis’ goal with six minutes remaining, but hauled themselves level through Pontus Jansson.

Then Mbeumo, deputising from the spot for the Covid-19 hit Ivan Toney, held his nerve to secure a memorable victory.