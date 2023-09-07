Bradford vs Grimsby: League Two betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Sky Bet League Two 1pt Under 1.5 Goals at 13/5 (Paddy Power) 1pt Grimsby 7+ corners at 10/3 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

@MickeyBeardmore has recorded +23.7pts profit in the opening weeks of the football season League Two's seemingly perennial bridesmaids Bradford have not responded hugely well to their annual failure to catch the bouquet thrown over the bride's shoulder, stomping off in a bit of a sulk if truth be told. Last season's play-off semi-finalists sit 15th in the early table with most of their troubles up front, having netted just four times in their opening six games - and with last season's fourth-tier 28-goal leading scorer Andy Cook yet to open his account. Visitors Grimsby - three places and one point better off - have been grateful to former Bantams man Abo Eisa for a decent portion of their points, his four goals, including a couple of screamers, responsible for one of their wins plus two 1-1 draws.

What are the best bets in Bradford v Grimsby? Bradford's problems have not been helped by recent injuries to striker Cook and two-goal midfielder Alex Pattison. With wide man Clarke Oduor (one goal, one assist) away on international duty with Kenya, City are minus three of their top goal threats. On the visiting side, Grimsby's xGF (expected goals for) per game figure of 0.8 is the division's third-lowest, meaning it's unlikely we will see fireworks at Valley Parade. With two forward lines struggling to click and two back-lines in decent nick - Bradford have conceded just six in six, Grimsby one fewer with five - UNDER 1.5 GOALS looks worth a play at 13/5. Both sides have already recorded a goalless draw this season, while Mark Hughes' Bantams have also been on the either end of two 1-0 scorelines. CLICK HERE to back Under 1.5 Goals with Sky Bet

It's early on in the season, of course, and we are dealing with small sample sizes, but Bradford's corner statistics are pretty eye-opening - in the past five games the tally of corners they have conceded reads 11, 7, 6, 11 and 8. The visiting Mariners racked up 10 on their most recent away league game at Walsall and I think, given the Bantams' recurring habit of conceding flag-kicks, it's worth chancing a small stake on GRIMSBY 7+ CORNERS at 10/3. Shop around and you might get a better price - only a handful of firms had this market up at time of writing. CLICK HERE to back 7+ Grimsby corners with Sky Bet Bradford's slow start did have me mulling over backing a Mariners win but the Bantams have won both of their home games narrowly while Grimsby are yet to win away so, with that in consideration, the unders and corners markets yield more value.

Full-time result: Draw CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Bradford's -4 corner differential (averaging 3.5 corners per game for and 7.5 against) is the worst in League Two. Even in their two home wins, they have lost the corner count a whopping 11-4 both times, to average sides in Crewe and Colchester. Four of Grimsby's nine matches in all competitions have ended level this season and it's four in eight for Bradford. With both sides struggling for goals, this could be tight. Score prediction: Bradford 0-0 Grimsby (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

As mentioned earlier, Bradford will be without Clarke Oduor, away on international duty, and are also likely to be missing injured duo Andy Cook and Alex Pattison. Another striker, Vadaine Oliver, is also on the shelf for the foreseeable future. The Bantams have reacted to the absences with three loan signings - wingers Chisom Afoka and Rayhaan Tulloch from Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion respectively, and defender Jonathan Tomkinson from Norwich. Grimsby have suffered an injury blow of their own with winger Charles Vernam expected to miss several months with a muscle tear, while forward pair Otis Khan and Donovan Wilson are still working their way back to fitness.

Predicted line-ups Bradford City: Lewis; Platt, Tomkinson, Stubbs, Kelly; Halliday, Smallwood, Osadebe, Richards; Walker, Smith. Grimsby Town: Eastwood; Rodgers, Amos, Mullarkey, Maher; Gnahoua, Holohan, Clifton, Conteh; Eisa, Rose. Odds correct 1630 BST (07/09/23)