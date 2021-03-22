Salford manager odds: Roy Keane shortens but Gary Bowyer now odds-on

Gary Bowyer is odds-on to be come the new Salford boss after Roy Keane briefly topped the betting following the sacking of Richie Wellens.

HEAD HERE for our latest football best bets Keane's price was cut from 28/1 to 12s as the bookies scrambled around to price the market following Wellens' shock departure, but former Bradford boss Bowyer has quickly emerged as the favourite and is now as short as 1/6 with Sky Bet. Wellens left after just four months in charge, with Salford now set to appoint their third permanent manager of the season. The former Swindon manager was sacked just over a week after winning the Papa John’s Trophy. The Sky Bet League Two club only appointed the 40-year-old in early November, but a run of four games without a win in the division has proved his undoing.

Next Salford Manager odds (via Sky Bet) Gary Bowyer - 1/6

Derek McInnes - 10/1

Alex Neil, Roy Keane - 12/1

Neil Lennon, Warren Joyce - 14/1

Paul Scholes, Phil Parkinson - 16/1

Chris Coleman, Daniel Stendel - 20/1 Odds correct at 16:44 GMT (22/03/21)

Graham Alexander was sacked in October and replaced by Wellens, who left League One Swindon to make the move to the Greater Manchester club. Owned by members of Manchester United’s ‘Class of 92’, including Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and David Beckham, the club have seen Salford’s promotion hopes fade in recent weeks. City remain ninth in the table, however, only six points off Newport, who occupy the final play-off place. Nine days ago Wellens led Salford to a penalty shoot-out win over Portsmouth in the delayed final of last season’s Papa John’s Trophy. Their reign lasted one day before Sunderland clinched this season’s trophy. That Wembley triumph was followed by a home draw with Colchester and then a 2-0 loss at Cheltenham on Saturday, however, paving the way for a change in the dugout.