Liam Kelly looks at the Monday night Championship fixture between table-toppers Bournemouth and relegation-threatened Peterborough, providing a best bet for the match-up.

Following a difficult spell before Christmas, Bournemouth have burst back into form, beating QPR away from home before hammering Cardiff 3-0 on Sunday to take the top spot. It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them continue in such fashion against Peterborough, either, a side struggling to stave off relegation this season.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Monday TV Channel: Sky Sports Red Button Bournemouth 4/11 | Draw 15/4 | Peterborough 15/2

Bournemouth are a very short price as a result, and will fancy their chances of creating scoring opportunities and getting a few goals against the worst defensive team in the league. Peterborough have conceded 44 times in the Championship this term, the highest total of any team in the division, while Scott Parker's side hold the third-best attack in both actual goals and expected goals (xG). The pattern of this match-up should be easy to predict then — Bournemouth heading forward with conviction.

Dominic Solanke is an obvious favourite to grab a goal, but it might be worth siding with another in-form player to hit the back of the net for the Cherries. RYAN CHRISTIE TO SCORE ANYTIME looks a good angle at 49/20 after finally breaking his Championship duck last time out. CLICK HERE to back Ryan Christie to score anytime with Sky Bet Prior to that goal, Christie had missed chances equating to 3.68 xG in the league this season, so it is a welcome confidence booster. The Scotland international is now averaging 0.25 xG per 95 minutes, an impressive number for a player in his position. Bournemouth should win this with relative ease, hence the 4/11 match odds available at Sky Bet, but it's worth chancing that the Cherries get a few on Monday night, and that Christie will get himself on the scoresheet.

