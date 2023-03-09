Resurgent Liverpool visit the Premier League's bottom side Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime. Michael Beardmore provides a preview and two best bets.

Corner well and truly turned – or another false dawn? That’s the question Liverpool fans will ponder as the Reds follow up their 7-0 mauling of Manchester United with a seaside trip to Bournemouth. That fourth win in five Premier League matches, combined with falters from Newcastle and Spurs, has revived the Reds’ hopes of claiming a top-four spot and Champions League qualification. Amid that sequence, of course, they were hammered by Real Madrid, suggesting they are still well short of challenging the very best, but with due respect to the Cherries, that’s not an issue here. Bournemouth’s defence is porous and while they showed against Arsenal last weekend they do not lack in fight, quality is another matter, especially when it comes to facing the Premier League’s elite.

The Cherries have shipped 51 goals this season, comfortably a division-high total, from an xGA (Expected Goals Against) of 46.6. That includes a whopping 31 in eight meetings with the ‘Big Six’ – with a 9-0 defeat at Anfield in August the lowlight. That’s basically an average of conceding four goals a game – they have lost all eight by an aggregate 31-5 with their best results 3-2 defeats at Arsenal and at home to flaky Tottenham, and their best defensive showing a 2-0 loss at misfiring Chelsea. Liverpool are unbackably short to win and even traditional odds-enhancing markets like ‘win to nil’, ‘HT-FT’, ‘win and over 2.5 goals’ and handicaps do not add a great deal of value. Thus, considering the above, the standout price in this game is LIVERPOOL TO WIN AND OVER 3.5 GOALS at 23/10 with Betfair (it's 9/2 if you fancy a goal more). CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win and over 3.5 goals with Sky Bet

After a tricky season, Liverpool will be full of confidence

It’s not been the Reds’ greatest campaign but when they catch fire, it can be spectacular – and what I like about this bet is that their weakness, the back-line, can be a positive: if Bournemouth score, it could help the tip land. Given the Cherries’ defensive deficiencies outlined above, it also has to be worth delving into the goalscorer markets – six different Liverpool players found the net in that nine-goal trouncing. As a result, the Reds’ five fit, chief attackers – Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota – all range between evens to just 2/1 to score anytime. I agonised about picking between them but at such short prices there’s little point – and while Liverpool share most of their goals between their forwards, there’s one other man always worth a look. VIRGIL VAN DIJK has netted three goals in 21 Premier League appearances this season and averages a shot every game so the huge 12/1 available on him TO SCORE ANYTIME invites a small stake. CLICK HERE to back Virgil van Dijk to score anytime with Sky Bet Liverpool average 16.4 shots per game and should win plenty of attacking set-pieces against a Cherries side that allows 16.9 efforts on its goal per match and has conceded a division-high 15 goals from set-play situations.

