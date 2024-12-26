Bournemouth maintain unbeaten run with Crystal Palace stalemate

Having amassed 13 points from the last 15 available following Sunday’s thumping 3-0 win away to Manchester United, the Cherries were unable to break down a Palace side hammered 5-1 by Arsenal at the weekend.

Oliver Glasner’s side had their fair share of the limited clear opportunities of an even Vitality Stadium stalemate as they made it four top-flight away games without defeat.

Bournemouth drop to sixth – below Newcastle on goal difference – after failing to score for the first time in 11 matches, dating back to a 1-0 loss at Leicester on October 5.

Eberechi Eze returned to Palace’s starting XI as part of a trio of changes after Saturday’s thrashing by the Gunners, while the recalled Lewis Cook captained a Cherries team showing three alterations following an impressive victory at Old Trafford.

Jean-Philippe Mateta dragged an early effort wide and Eagles team-mates Ismaila Sarr and Daniel Munoz each fired straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga during a forgettable opening to the contest.

At the other end, Dango Ouattara flashed a shot across goal, while Sarr blocked an Antoine Semenyo effort close to the goal line following Cook’s corner.

Palace forward Sarr, who scored three times in his last two top-flight outings, calmly slotted past Kepa in the 27th minute but was clearly offside when he was slipped through by former Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

Cherries goalkeeper Kepa pushed away Eze’s powerful effort from distance at the start of the second half as the visitors initially remained the greater threat in front of goal.

With time ticking away, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola brought on club-record signing Evanilson in place of Enes Unal with 28 minutes remaining in a bid to inject life into his hosts.

Semenyo flashed dangerously across the face of goal and Ouattara nodded over before Evanilson drilled wide following a poor headed clearance by Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

Bournemouth continued to have the better of the second-half chances but, despite a lively cameo from substitute Philip Billing, never seriously tested Eagles keeper Dean Henderson.

The Cherries will bid to return to winning ways at Fulham on Sunday, while Palace host bottom club Southampton on the same afternoon seeking to edge further clear of the relegation zone.