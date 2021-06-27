Sporting Life
Fulham boss Scott Parker has turned things around
Bournemouth are hopeful of landing Scott Parker

Next Bournemouth manager odds: Cherries hopeful for Scott Parker as he nears Fulham exit

By Sporting Life
13:45 · SUN June 27, 2021

Bournemouth expect to appoint Scott Parker as their new boss if he departs Fulham, reports suggest.

The 40-year-old is reportedly close to leaving Craven Cottage following Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League.

And it is understood Bournemouth are expecting, should that happen, to name Parker as their boss soon after.

The Cherries sacked Jason Tindall in February and had Jonathan Woodgate in charge for the remainder of their Championship campaign, which ended with defeat in the play-off semi-finals to eventual winners Brentford.

Download the Sporting Life app!

Ex-Fulham captain Parker was initially appointed as the Cottagers’ caretaker manager in February 2019 after Claudio Ranieri was axed, and was unable to prevent them from being demoted to the Championship.

He subsequently took up the role on a permanent basis and guided the club to promotion via the play-offs in 2019-20 before overseeing last term’s 18th-placed finish. Fulham ended up 11 points adrift of safety, having won only five and lost 20 of their 38 games across the campaign.

Parker is currently on a contract running to the summer of 2023, which he signed last September.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Football Tips