Middlesbrough have been a different beast this season under Michael Carrick, taken points in 18 of their 22 Championship matches.

That includes 16 wins and now their task is to upset league leaders Burnley at the Riverside Stadium on Friday evening.

Boro have been one of the most in-form sides across the last ten Championship matches, particularly their previous ten at home where they haven’t suffered a single defeat, have won eight and managed to score an impressive 26 goals.

The hosts have managed to find the back of the net in 17 of their 19 home games and only Burnley have been more consistent scorers at home this season, scoring in all but one.

The only defeat suffered across their last 12 home games across all competitions came in the 5-1 defeat to Premier League outfit Brighton in the FA Cup back in January, but their last home loss in the league came all the way back in October and although Michael Carrick will know this will be his toughest Championship match yet, he’ll expect his team to create goal scoring opportunities.