Top of the league Burnley travel to third-place Middlesbrough. George Gamble previews the clash, providing his best bet.
2pts Both teams to Score at 4/5 (General)
Middlesbrough have been a different beast this season under Michael Carrick, taken points in 18 of their 22 Championship matches.
That includes 16 wins and now their task is to upset league leaders Burnley at the Riverside Stadium on Friday evening.
Boro have been one of the most in-form sides across the last ten Championship matches, particularly their previous ten at home where they haven’t suffered a single defeat, have won eight and managed to score an impressive 26 goals.
The hosts have managed to find the back of the net in 17 of their 19 home games and only Burnley have been more consistent scorers at home this season, scoring in all but one.
The only defeat suffered across their last 12 home games across all competitions came in the 5-1 defeat to Premier League outfit Brighton in the FA Cup back in January, but their last home loss in the league came all the way back in October and although Michael Carrick will know this will be his toughest Championship match yet, he’ll expect his team to create goal scoring opportunities.
Vincent Kompany’s men have automatic promotion all but sewn up and the objective now will be to go up to the Premier League as champions.
They sit 11 points clear at the top of the table and boast the second best away record in the league having lost only two of their 18 league road fixtures this term.
The Clarets have got in on the scoring act in 16 of those contests which means they have failed to score less often than any other Championship side on the road.
In fact, across the 38 league fixtures they have played, they’ve hit the back of the net in 35 of them and it’s rare that they don’t score.
Although, that’s exactly what happened last time out as they drew 0-0 at home to Sunderland, despite dominating the match as a whole.
It does seem relatively unlikely that the visitors will fail to score for two successive matches and this Middlesbrough side have shown they are far more proficient in attacking areas than they are defensively.
This one looks as though it could see plenty of goals and the 4/5 available on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE makes plenty of appeal.
Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-2 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1600 BST (04/04/2023)
