England Under-21 coach Aidy Boothroyd is to leave his role

Aidy Boothroyd will step down as England Under-21s coach following their disappointing display at the European Championship.

Boothroyd, 50, who has spent seven years as a national-team coach, is out of contract in the summer and felt “the time was right to focus on a return to club football”, according to a Football Association statement. “It’s been the greatest privilege to represent the FA and lead England teams into high-profile tournaments,” Boothroyd said on the FA’s official website. “While we didn’t finish in the way we wanted, I’m very proud to have been able to work so closely with players who I know will go on to have remarkable international careers and to have experienced some very special moments with them over the years.”

We can confirm that #YoungLions coach Aidy Boothroyd is to depart the @FA after a seven-year spell with the organisation: — England (@England) April 16, 2021

Boothroyd, who joined the St George’s Park set-up in February 2014, led the Young Lions to within a penalty shoot-out of the European Under-21 Championship final in 2017 and victory at the 2018 Toulon Tournament. But his side failed to make it out of Group D last month following defeats to Portugal and Switzerland, despite beating Croatia in their last match. England manager Gareth Southgate said: “I’d like to thank Aidy for his wholehearted support and dedication to developing English players and coaches across the last seven years. “His pride in working with all of our development teams has shone through and his support of the senior team has been greatly appreciated. I wish him every success on the next step of his career.”