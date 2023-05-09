Barnsley's 'swashbuckling' frontman with 'snarling aggression' is 11/4 for a card at Bolton on Saturday, James Cantrill fancies some of that.

Football betting tips: League One Play-Offs 1pt James Norwood to be shown a card at 11/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Barnsley head west, across the Pennines, for the first leg of their play-off semi-final with Bolton. The league meeting at this ground ended goalless. The sides have met twice since and three goals have been scored in each game with the Reds edging the FA Cup clash and Bolton running out 3-0 winners at Oakwell, where they were aided by an early red card. Recent results count for nothing given the circumstances on Saturday, and with little value in the traditional markets, I have delved into the left field for a bet.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Bolton 11/8 | Draw 11/5 | Barnsley 19/10

JAMES NORWOOD has struggled with consistency all campaign, but looks to be hitting his peak at the perfect time. Domestically, despite starting 29 games, he has only completed the 90 four times, making a further 13 cameos via the bench. The frontman, who barely featured before the turn of the calendar year, is back to his swashbuckling best, grappling with defenders, instead of his fitness. In his last 13 appearances, Norwood has had a direct hand in 27% of the Reds last 26 goals.

It is the other side of his game that interests me here though, his snarling aggression. Over that same period, he has committed 15 fouls and notched up two bookings, taking his League tally to 10 for the season. At a juicy price, I am touting him to SHOWN A CARD in Greater Manchester. CLICK HERE to back James Norwood to be shown a card with Sky Bet

