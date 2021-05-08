Sky Bet League Two: Cambridge and Bolton both win to clinch promotion on the final day of the season

Cambridge had stumbled with back-to-back defeats but a 3-0 victory over already-relegated Grimsby ensured they will play in the third tier of English football for the first time since 2002.

United, who spent nine seasons in non-league between 2006 and 2014, took the lead through Liam O’Neil in the 25th minute, with Wes Hoolahan easing any nerves with a second shortly before the hour mark and Paul Mullin adding a third.

Bolton fans at last have something to celebrate, with their 4-1 victory over 10-man Crawley meaning back-to-back relegations have been followed by promotion.

They went up in style, with Antoni Sarcevic and Oladapo Afolayan putting them two up before George Francomb was shown a second yellow card for Crawley.

Eoin Doyle scored his 19th of the season shortly after the break and Lloyd Isgrove added a fourth 13 minutes from time. Davide Rodari grabbed a late consolation for Crawley.

Cheltenham also finished the season with an emphatic win, clinching the title with a 4-1 victory over Harrogate.