Birmingham manager odds: Aitor Karanka set for sack, Lee Bowyer strongly linked

Aitor Karanka is set to leave his position as manager of struggling Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham, with Lee Bowyer strongly linked as his likely replacement.

Bowyer has resigned as manager of Charlton, with some reports claiming the former Blues midfielder will head straight for St Andrew's. CLICK HERE for our latest betting tips Just three wins from 19 league games has left Birmingham embroiled in a relegation battle, with three points separating themselves and Rotherham in 22nd, but the Millers hold four games in hand. Karanka joined the club on a three-year contract in the summer and has rarely looked like making a success of things in the Second City. Blues have spent the majority of the season in the bottom-half of the table, dropping as low as 23rd following a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth in February.

Next Birmingham manager (odds via Sky Bet) Odds will appear here...

After their 3-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday, Karanka was clear that he had no intentions of resigning from the role. "No chance [I'll resign]," he told the media. "In my career I never gave up and here isn't going to be the first place. The answer is to keep working in the way I am and to keep trying to do the things I can control. "The aim is just to try to organise the training sessions as well as I can, to try to show them to prepare for the games as well as I can and to motivate them as much as I can. "I tell them they have to do things defensively and attacking-wise, but we finished the game with Sam Cosgrove and Lukas Jutkiewicz up front and we didn't deliver one ball into the box, so it's impossible to score goals. My personality and way of working is to keep going."