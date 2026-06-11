Best free-to-play games for the 2026 World Cup including Super Swipes, Fantasy Football and xG Predictor

With 48 teams taking part this is the biggest ever World Cup and free-to-play games can be a great way to maximise the experience.

Organisers FIFA are running a fantasy football game which follows a broadly familiar format, while some of our partners have launched new free-to-play formats with cash prizes on offer.

Here are three to take a look at.

Super Swipes

Sky Bet's new free-to-play game, Super Swipes, asks users a series of questions, with one task: swipe right for yes, left for no. The player chooses how many they'd like to answer, with prizes beginning at three correct and a £50 cash prize for anyone who lands the perfect 10.

Importantly, it's up to the user to decide how much risk they want to take on – if you opt for four and get the first three correct, there's no prize. The more you answer, the bigger the potential reward.

All you need to play is a Sky Bet or Sporting Life Plus account, which you can use to login and enter here.