Best free-to-play games for the 2026 World Cup including Super Swipes, Fantasy Football and xG Predictor

Elevate your enjoyment of the 2026 World Cup by taking part in the best free-to-play games on offer from our selected partners.
With 48 teams taking part this is the biggest ever World Cup and free-to-play games can be a great way to maximise the experience.
Organisers FIFA are running a fantasy football game which follows a broadly familiar format, while some of our partners have launched new free-to-play formats with cash prizes on offer.
Here are three to take a look at.
Super Swipes
Sky Bet's new free-to-play game, Super Swipes, asks users a series of questions, with one task: swipe right for yes, left for no. The player chooses how many they'd like to answer, with prizes beginning at three correct and a £50 cash prize for anyone who lands the perfect 10.
Importantly, it's up to the user to decide how much risk they want to take on – if you opt for four and get the first three correct, there's no prize. The more you answer, the bigger the potential reward.
All you need to play is a Sky Bet or Sporting Life Plus account, which you can use to login and enter here.
xG Predictor
xG Predictor is a game which asks you not to predict actual scorelines, but the xG – something in which Sporting Life users should be well versed. xG stands for Expected Goals and is used by football clubs, scouts, analysts, traders and various others to establish the quality of chances created in a match, and where those chances came from.
Now, users (UK and Ireland only) can apply their knowledge by attempting to predict the xG outcome of a selected game, with a massive £100,000 cash prize on offer for someone who lands on the correct xG result. Please note that this is based on SportMonks data and there can be discrepancies between providers. Sporting Life uses Opta, so it's likely our live score page shows a slightly different final scoreline.
Cash Cup
Paddy Power are offering £750,000 in cash prizes throughout the World Cup with their Cash Cup game, where users score penalties and free-kicks to rack up points.
Points convert into packs which reveal a match prediction, and if that prediction is played out then you'll land a share of the daily prize along with others.
World Cup content from Sporting Life
- World Cup betting guide
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
- Golden Boot preview
- Golden Ball preview
- Specials preview
- FREE World Cup wallchart
- FREE World Cup sweepstake kit
- World Cup: All you need to know
- Fixtures, results and live scores
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.