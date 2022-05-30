Sporting Life
Ben White makes up England's Euro 2020 squad
Ben White pulls out of England’s Nations League squad through injury

By Sporting Life
15:10 · MON May 30, 2022

Arsenal defender Ben White has pulled out of the England squad through injury.

The centre-back, who has four caps, will no longer join up with Gareth Southgate’s men ahead of next month’s Nations League games.

He will stay at the Gunners for treatment while Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier and James Ward-Prowse will arrive on Tuesday, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold following Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

The majority of the squad met at St George’s Park on Monday ahead of a double header against Hungary and games with Germany and Italy.

Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon will also miss England Under-21s’ Euro 2023 qualifiers after pulling out injured.

The Young Lions face the Czech Republic on Friday and also play Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia.

FOOTBALL TIPS