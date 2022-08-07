Godfrey was carried off on a stretcher with what was later diagnosed as a fractured fibula just 10 minutes into their Premier League opener, while fellow defender Yerry Mina limped out of the game with 20 minutes to go.

Lampard insists he has the cover to cope, but having already been linked with a move for Wolves captain Conor Coady it is possible he will step up his efforts to bolster a defence which is still awaiting Seamus Coleman’s return from injury.

“It’s a small fracture of his fibula bone. We are thinking two or three months, that is a really quick assessment,” said Lampard on Godfrey’s injury.

“Yerry, I have got no idea, we are assessing that. But Mason (Holgate) comes on for Ben, we have got cover there, and I brought Ruben (Vinagre) on to be more aggressive – and we have got Keano (Michael Keane) again.”

Lampard is close to making his fourth signing of the summer, with Lille midfielder Amadou Onana having watched the game at Goodison Park after his medical ahead of a £33million move.

“We are nearly there. He is fantastically-talented young player with great attributes,” the Everton boss added after Jorginho’s late first-half penalty inflicted defeat.

“We have followed him for a long time. I think he is going be a really good player.

“He is a really good all-round midfield player but he is a young player so we have to be patient with him.”

