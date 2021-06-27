Belgium 1-0 Portugal: Thorgen Hazard goal knocks holders out of Euro 2020

Thorgan Hazard's stunning strike late in the first half was the difference as Belgium knocked holders Portugal out of Euro 2020 in a tense last-16 encounter, setting up a quarter-final tie with Italy.
Hazard, younger brother of Belgium captain Eden, fired in a swerving strike from 20 yards three minutes before the break.
Portugal pushed hard for an equaliser late on, with Raphael Guerreiro hitting the post, but a combination of stout Belgian defending, fortune and good goalkeeping from Thibaut Courtois saw Roberto Martinez's side home in Seville.
More to follow.