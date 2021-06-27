Sporting Life
Belgium celebrate Thorgen Hazard's goal
Belgium 1-0 Portugal: Thorgen Hazard goal knocks holders out of Euro 2020

By Sporting Life
22:10 · SUN June 27, 2021

Thorgan Hazard's stunning strike late in the first half was the difference as Belgium knocked holders Portugal out of Euro 2020 in a tense last-16 encounter, setting up a quarter-final tie with Italy.

Hazard, younger brother of Belgium captain Eden, fired in a swerving strike from 20 yards three minutes before the break.

Portugal pushed hard for an equaliser late on, with Raphael Guerreiro hitting the post, but a combination of stout Belgian defending, fortune and good goalkeeping from Thibaut Courtois saw Roberto Martinez's side home in Seville.

More to follow.

