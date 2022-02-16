After a 50/1 winning tip in Bayern Munich's last game, Tom Carnduff looks at their contest against Salzburg with two best bets picked out.

Bayern can consider themselves unlucky not to have a lead heading into the second leg of their Champions League tie with Salzburg. They needed a late Kingsley Coman goal to take a 1-1 draw in their trip to Austria. The fact that the xG scoreline was 0.91 - 2.62 shows why Julian Nagelsmann can be frustrated that they didn't win the game. The German Bundesliga champions had various chances but couldn't convert. They are heavily fancied for victory here though with 1/6 available on victory in 90 minutes and 1/25 on them qualifying for the next round. It's something they should achieve in what promises to be a highly entertaining game.

Salzburg have done well to get this far and we know that they won't be afraid to take the game to Bayern when required. There will be points when they are behind but they have the ability to cause the hosts problems. One area that they have excelled in is tackles, with their 22.6 per game average the highest of this season's Champions League. They had 27 in the 1-1 draw just weeks ago. They should post a high tally again here given the expected pace of the game and the fact that 21+ is an odds-on 4/5 demonstrates the sort of team that they are. At a price of 10/3, it's worth backing BRENDEN AARONSON 3+ TACKLES. He's achieved this more than once in this competition. CLICK HERE to back Brenden Aaronson 3+ tackles with Sky Bet In fact, the attacking midfielder has posted at least one tackle in all seven of his Champions League outings so far. We can expect that run to continue on Tuesday night. It is largely down to their style of play but everyone is expected to contribute in this area. Both full-backs average 2.4+ each while the same can be said for the centre midfielders. Aaronson comes in at 1.9 in this competition.

Consider the fact that he's hit this target previously, it's a surprise to see a price as big as 10/3 on offer for it to happen again - it's a value play in the player stats markets. While Salzburg don't match their tackles figure when it comes to shots, I'm intrigued by the 7/2 available for SALZBURG 12+ SHOTS. Teams have done this in recent weeks against Bayern. CLICK HERE to back Salzburg 12+ shots with Sky Bet There is also the game state and the strong possibility of Salzburg looking for a way back in the late stages. They had 11 in the game a couple of weeks ago so it's not a huge ask for it to happen. Bochum had 12 when they won 4-2 in the days before the first leg in Austria, while Leipzig had 13 when they visited Bavaria in February. This isn't to say that this game becomes a shootout but both sides can have chances and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Salzburg make up a decent part of this in the last 20/30 minutes of the contest. With Bayern - one of our outright tips - fancied for success, the best value can be found in backing SALZBURG SHOTS and AARONSON TACKLES.

