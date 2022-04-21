Bayern Munich can win the Bundesliga title with victory over Borussia Dortmund. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Der Klassiker 2pts Erling Haaland to score anytime in Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund at 13/10 (Sky Bet, Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Bayern Munich can once again be confirmed as German champions this weekend - and they will love to do so against Borussia Dortmund. The visitors have been their closest contenders in recent years but have been unable to finish in the top spot. Instead, Bayern's dominance has been evident and this season has been no exception. Dortmund will be desperate to stop Bayern grabbing the title in this contest but it's a job that is easier said than done. Julian Nagelsmann's side are very strong in front of their own supporters.

The great news for the neutral is that this fixture always brings goals. Each of the last five games in all competitions has delivered four or more goals - it's why over 3.5 is priced up at a very short 8/13. Remarkably, both teams have scored two or more in four of those five. That includes the previous meeting earlier this season - Bayern running out 3-2 winners thanks to Robert Lewandowski's 77th minute penalty. Lewandowski has scored a brace in each of his last three games against former club Dortmund and it's why - as is the case every week - he's such a short price to find the net here. Instead, I was really surprised to see odds as big as 13/10 available on ERLING HAALAND TO SCORE ANYTIME. Regardless of the contest, we have to hold an interest when the price is as generous as this. CLICK HERE to back Erling Haaland to score anytime with Sky Bet Even with injury issues this season, Haaland has averaged 1.03 goals/95 in the Bundesliga, with 0.72 xG/95 too. That's coming from an average of 3.78 shots per game.

Erling Haaland could be on his way to Manchester City in the summer transfer window.



But how does he compare to the rest of Europe’s elite goalscorers across the past two seasons?



Thread... 🧵 pic.twitter.com/WNjWI8JXml — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 19, 2022

The striker had three shots when scoring against Bayern at the beginning of December and this price will have been decided by the fixture. His level of talent makes any fixture irrelevant. In 15 home Bundesliga games this season, Bayern have averaged 1.09 xGA. However, games against those in the top-six see this figure jump up. Leipzig posted 2.67 xG when scoring twice back in February while Union Berlin has 1.54 xG despite failing to find the net when beaten 4-0 in March. This is a Dortmund side averaging 1.65 xG per away league game and HAALAND will have opportunities to strike in this contest. After all, he's found the net in four of his last five games against Bayern.

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund best bets and score prediction 2pts Erling Haaland to score anytime in Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund at 13/10 (Sky Bet, Betfred) Score prediction: Bayern Munich 3-2 Borussia Dortmund (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1400 BST (21/04/22)