A blockbuster tie in the Champions League as Bayern Munich meet Barcelona yet again. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the fixture.

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts Bayern Munich to take most corners with a -1 corner handicap at 41/50 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

This pairing have become very familiar with each other over the past few Champions League campaigns. However, the match-up will look very different this time around. Robert Lewandowki's return to play against Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the storyline at the Allianz Arena, the best example of just how different the two teams might be now.

Both Bayern and Barca began their UCL group stage with big wins. Barca's came in scoreline (5-1 v Viktoria Plzen), while Bayern's came in importance (2-0 v Inter). Of the two teams, perhaps it is Barcelona that will still be a little wary of losing this one, despite a confident start to the season. After all, every other team in the group will be expected to Viktoria Plzen. Julian Nagelsmann's side have not had a similarly impressive start to their own Bundesliga campaign, but it is hard not to be taken by Bayern's performance at Inter last week.

They completely dominated the match-up, recording 21 shots equating to 2.14 expected goals (xG) at the San Siro. It's easy to see them bossing things at home on Tuesday, too. It's part of the reason why BAYERN MUNICH TO TAKE THE MOST CORNERS WITH A -1 CORNER HANDICAP makes appeal. Barcelona are still somewhat weak defensively, especially in wide positions. It is an area that Bayern can exploit, whic comes with the added possibility of more corners. Although Barca can cause Bayern issues at the back, too, backing the home side to cover this slight corner handicap is the play.

Bayern Munich v Barcelona score prediction and best bets 2pts Bayern Munich to take most corners with a -1 corner handicap at 41/50 (Unibet) Score prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct 1100 BST (13/09/22)