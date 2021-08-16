Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Barcelona crash out of the Champions League
Barcelona crash out of the Champions League

Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona: Barcelona knocked out in Champions League group stage for first time since 2000

By Sporting Life
22:45 · WED December 08, 2021

Barcelona are out of the Champions League after losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich.

Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane, with a fierce 30-yard strike, put Bayern in control before half-time and on their way to securing a 100 per record in Group E.

Jamal Musiala added a third goal just after the hour mark as five-time European champions Barcelona were eliminated from the group stages for the first time since 2000.

Barcelona’s demotion to the Europa League was confirmed by Benfica’s 2-0 home victory over Dynamo Kiev.

Roman Yaremchuk fired Benfica into a 16th-minute lead and Gilberto added the second six minutes later.

That meant Benfica finished on eight points, with Barcelona, who only scored twice in the entire group stage, on seven points.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS