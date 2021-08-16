Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane, with a fierce 30-yard strike, put Bayern in control before half-time and on their way to securing a 100 per record in Group E.

Jamal Musiala added a third goal just after the hour mark as five-time European champions Barcelona were eliminated from the group stages for the first time since 2000.

Barcelona’s demotion to the Europa League was confirmed by Benfica’s 2-0 home victory over Dynamo Kiev.

Roman Yaremchuk fired Benfica into a 16th-minute lead and Gilberto added the second six minutes later.

That meant Benfica finished on eight points, with Barcelona, who only scored twice in the entire group stage, on seven points.