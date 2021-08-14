Relegation-battling Sky Bet Championship club Barnsley have sacked Markus Schopp after only four months as head coach, during which he won just one of his 16 matches in charge, losing his final seven games.

The 47-year-old Austrian replaced Valerien Ismael in the summer after the former Bayern Munich defender joined West Brom. Ismael's eight months at Oakwell saw him lead the Tykes from the relegation zone to fifth, their highest finish in 21 years, before they were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Swansea. But Schopp, hampered by injuries and player departures, was unable to build on that success, with his solitary victory coming against Coventry in August.

Ironically, his final game in charge - Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Bristol City - was Barnsley's best performance (xG: BRI 0.79-2.39 BAR) under him according to Expected Goals (xG). It was just the third time the Tykes had won the xG battle in 15 Championship fixtures this season, and the first they had dominated. Schopp leaves Barnsley 23rd in the table, four points adrift of 21st-placed Cardiff, ahead of their meeting with bottom club Derby on Wednesday. First-team coach Joseph Laumann has been placed in temporary charge for that game.