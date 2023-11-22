Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Oakwell, home of Barnsley

Barnsley kicked out of the FA Cup for fielding ineligible player

By Sporting Life
14:34 · WED November 22, 2023

Neill Collins's side have been knocked out of the FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player against non-league side Horsham in a first-round replay victory.

Following the Tykes' removal, Horsham will proceed to play Sutton United in round two of the FA Cup, subject to any appeal from Barnsley.

The player in question was not correctly registered by the club for the match, which is in direct violation of FA Cup Rule 103.

A statement from Barnsley read: "We would like to apologise to our fans, players and staff for this regrettable error. This mistake - although unintentional - falls way below the high standards we set at this club and is simply not what you deserve."

"We have already conducted a full internal investigation and have subsequently put safeguards in place to ensure this will never happen again."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS