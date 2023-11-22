Barnsley kicked out of the FA Cup for fielding ineligible player

Neill Collins's side have been knocked out of the FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player against non-league side Horsham in a first-round replay victory.

Following the Tykes' removal, Horsham will proceed to play Sutton United in round two of the FA Cup, subject to any appeal from Barnsley.

The player in question was not correctly registered by the club for the match, which is in direct violation of FA Cup Rule 103.