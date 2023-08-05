Barnsley begin season in best possible fashion with 7-0 thrashing of Port Vale

Devante Cole scored a hat-trick as Barnsley started life under Neill Collins in sensational fashion with a 7-0 thrashing of lacklustre Port Vale at Oakwell.

Liam Kitching, Jon Russell and Andrew Dallas were on also on target while Dan Jones netted an own goal as last season’s Sky Bet League One play-off finalists, now managed by Collins following Michael Duff’s departure to Swansea, ran riot.