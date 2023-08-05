Sporting Life
Barnsley boss Neill Collins

Barnsley begin season in best possible fashion with 7-0 thrashing of Port Vale

By Sporting Life
21:29 · TUE August 08, 2023

Devante Cole scored a hat-trick as Barnsley started life under Neill Collins in sensational fashion with a 7-0 thrashing of lacklustre Port Vale at Oakwell.

Liam Kitching, Jon Russell and Andrew Dallas were on also on target while Dan Jones netted an own goal as last season’s Sky Bet League One play-off finalists, now managed by Collins following Michael Duff’s departure to Swansea, ran riot.

The Tykes were also included in the successful 14/1 Sporting Life Accumulator, built by the team on the new This Week's Acca podcast.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when debutant Corey O’Keeffe intercepted a loose pass and swept a low ball across to Cole who slotted home.

They would only hold a 2-0 advantage at the break, but five goals in the second-half secured a remarkable victory.

