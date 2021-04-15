Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hospitalised after contracting malaria.

The forward missed Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win at Sheffield United and was also absent for the Gunners’ Europa League quarter-final second leg clash with Slavia Prague on Thursday night.

Arsenal had said Aubameyang was missing due to “illness” without going into detail but, just moments before his team-mates kicked off in the Czech capital, the Gabon international posted the news of his illness on Instagram.

“Hey guys, thanks for all the messages and calls,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately I contracted Malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago. I’ve spent a few days in hospital this week but I’m already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly.