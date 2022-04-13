In an announcement on Monday, European football's governing body instructed the Spanish club to close at least 5,000 of the Wanda Metropolitano's 68,456 seats following "discriminatory behaviour" by their fans during the first leg last week.

Following an appeal by Atletico, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has suspended that punishment for security reasons, arguing the partial closure would have to be implemented at too short a notice.

Manchester City take a 1-0 advantage to Madrid as they look to reach the semi-finals for only the third time in their history, and ultimately win a first European Cup.