Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Unai Emery Villa

Aston Villa vs Olympiakos betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:19 · MON April 29, 2024

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League

1pt Aston Villa to win and BTTS at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

BuildABet @ 25/1

Aston Villa to win
Both teams to score
Douglas Luiz to score anytime
Daniel Podence 1+ shot on target
Vicente Iborra 2+ fouls committed

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=9542&dcmp=SL_ED_MASTERS

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 2/5 | Draw 7/2 | Away 6/1

Aston Villa continue to fight on two fronts as they look to win European silverware and secure a top four finish in the Premier League, the latter of which would provide Champions League football at Villa Park next season.

Unai Emery's side just about came through the last round against Lille, requiring penalties in France, and now face an Olympiakos side who knocked out Fenerbache in the quarters.

Prior to that were 4-1 down after their home leg against Maccabi Tel-Aviv before winning 6-1 in the away leg, so this won't be a cakewalk for Unai Emery's men.

What are the best bets?

However, I do feel as though the gulf between the sides is a big one, and is in fact bigger than the odds reflect.

Olympiakos, before dropping from the Europa League, played away at West Ham and the Hammers went off at 4/9 generally. That's the same price Villa are available at here, and I don't think I'm going out on a limb here when I say Villa are a better team than West Ham.

Aston Villa

Therefore, I'd make the price for a Villa win here value, even as short as it is, but don't worry, I'm not going to make a 4/9 shot a selection here. Instead, I'm going to back ASTON VILLA TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 9/4, with the odds jump simply too big.

The gap between 4/9 and 9/4 just for Olympiakos to find the net seems too large of a jump when we dive into the numbers. Villa have conceded in 17 of their 24 home games across all Premier League and Conference League matches this season, with Villa win and BTTS landing in 11 of those 24.

That's a 46% strike rate for this bet would give implied odds of around 23/20, so immediately the 9/4 looks large.

Olympiakos have scored in 10 of their 12 European matches so far this season, and have found a real groove in attack of late. They have found the net 22 times in their last 10 away games, which includes three Conference League outings, and they have some recognisable names in attacking areas.

Former Wolves winger Daniel Podence is their star man, with former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic playing just off the striker. They won't keep Villa out, but I expect them to find the net at least once.

Daniel Podence

Team news

Emi Martinez is suspended for Aston Villa after picking up two yellow cards against Lille, while they continue to be without long term absentees Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey and Emiliano Buendia.

Youri Tielemans is questionable after being subbed at the weekend with an injury but is expected to start.

Olympiakos will be without Georgios Masouras and Andreas Ntoi through suspension, but have a fully fit squad otherwise.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Olsen; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Tielemans; Rogers, Bailey; Watkins

Olympiakos: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Carmo, Ortega; Chiquinho, Hezze, Horta; Podence, El Kaabi, Fortounis

Odds correct at 1615 BST (29/04/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo