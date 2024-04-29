Aston Villa vs Olympiakos betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 25/1 Aston Villa to win

Aston Villa continue to fight on two fronts as they look to win European silverware and secure a top four finish in the Premier League, the latter of which would provide Champions League football at Villa Park next season. Unai Emery's side just about came through the last round against Lille, requiring penalties in France, and now face an Olympiakos side who knocked out Fenerbache in the quarters. Prior to that were 4-1 down after their home leg against Maccabi Tel-Aviv before winning 6-1 in the away leg, so this won't be a cakewalk for Unai Emery's men.

What are the best bets? However, I do feel as though the gulf between the sides is a big one, and is in fact bigger than the odds reflect. Olympiakos, before dropping from the Europa League, played away at West Ham and the Hammers went off at 4/9 generally. That's the same price Villa are available at here, and I don't think I'm going out on a limb here when I say Villa are a better team than West Ham.

Therefore, I'd make the price for a Villa win here value, even as short as it is, but don't worry, I'm not going to make a 4/9 shot a selection here. Instead, I'm going to back ASTON VILLA TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 9/4, with the odds jump simply too big. CLICK HERE to back Aston Villa to win and Both teams to score with Sky Bet The gap between 4/9 and 9/4 just for Olympiakos to find the net seems too large of a jump when we dive into the numbers. Villa have conceded in 17 of their 24 home games across all Premier League and Conference League matches this season, with Villa win and BTTS landing in 11 of those 24. That's a 46% strike rate for this bet would give implied odds of around 23/20, so immediately the 9/4 looks large. Olympiakos have scored in 10 of their 12 European matches so far this season, and have found a real groove in attack of late. They have found the net 22 times in their last 10 away games, which includes three Conference League outings, and they have some recognisable names in attacking areas. Former Wolves winger Daniel Podence is their star man, with former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic playing just off the striker. They won't keep Villa out, but I expect them to find the net at least once.

Team news Emi Martinez is suspended for Aston Villa after picking up two yellow cards against Lille, while they continue to be without long term absentees Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey and Emiliano Buendia. Youri Tielemans is questionable after being subbed at the weekend with an injury but is expected to start. Olympiakos will be without Georgios Masouras and Andreas Ntoi through suspension, but have a fully fit squad otherwise.