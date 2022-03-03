Aston Villa host bogey side Southampton at Villa Park on Saturday. Michael Beardmore is expecting an incident-packed affair.
1pt Over 2.5 goals, over 10.5 corners and over 35 booking points at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Mohammed Salisu to be shown a card at 14/5 (Sky Bet, William Hill)
0.5pt Kyle Walker-Peters to be first player carded at 18/1 (Sky Bet)
Since their return to the top flight in 2012, Southampton have become something of a bogey team for Aston Villa, winning nine, drawing three and losing just two of the teams’ 14 meetings.
They have won each of their past three visits to Villa Park, last tasting defeat there in August 2004, and it certainly seems to be a happy hunting ground for the Saints in recent times.
Their away record is average this season though – W3 D4 L6 – and with Villa having improved since Steven Gerrard took charge but still maddeningly inconsistent (W6 D2 L6), the result is tough to call.
Saints, of course, were the team to see off Gerrard’s predecessor Dean Smith, a 1-0 Villa reverse at St Mary’s in early November proving the final straw being, as it was, a fifth successive defeat.
Across the season, a whopping 77% of Saints’ away games have featured over 2.5 goals – a figure no other Premier League team can exceed – as have 67% of Villa’s home matches.
Villa have been slightly tighter recently but last month’s 3-3 draw with Leeds proved it only takes the right opponent to drag them out of their shells – and Saints are currently very much that sort of side.
Over 2.5 goals is short at 17/20 as a result but I like Sky Bet’s combined market of OVER 2.5 GOALS, OVER 10.5 CORNERS AND OVER 35 BOOKING POINTS at 4/1.
Only the top three are averaging more corners a game than Southampton this season (5.96), and Villa (5.04) are no slouches either, while both teams are also in the top seven of the ill-discipline charts.
In addition this game will be officiated by Peter Bankes who leads the way in the top-flight strictness standings this term, averaging 56.88 booking points per Premier League game.
We profited on Bankes’ card-happiness with a 12/1 card double in Brentford v Wolves a few weeks back and it is really worth a dive into any bookings markets again here.
I’m plumping, firstly, for MOHAMMED SALISU TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 14/5 given no player in the Premier League has accumulated more referee notebook entries this season (eight yellow, one red).
Salisu sits 18th among Premier League players for tackles per game, 27th for fouls per game and first for interceptions per game - in short, he likes to get stuck in and it would be a surprise if he did not incur Bankes' wrath.
With Bankes on whistle duties, that play is a must and if you fancy doubling it up with a Villa player, Matty Cash (also eight yellows this term) is available at 16/5.
Kyle Walker-Peters, five bookings in 20 appearances, is another to catch the eye at 9/2 for a card but instead I’m going to take a flier on WALKER-PETERS TO BE THE FIRST PLAYER CARDED at 18s.
The Saints full-back does not hold back early in games – three of the five yellows he has collected have been the first in those particular matches.
Both Salisu and Walker-Peters have picked up minor knocks in recent weeks, the former rested for their midweek FA Cup win and the latter subbed after an hour - they should be fit for the Villa trip but check the teamsheets to be sure.
Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (03/03/22)
