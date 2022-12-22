Liverpool restart their Premier League season with a trip to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting a best bet in the process.
2pts Aston Villa most booking points at evens (Sky Bet)
Liverpool have a real fight on their hands to get into the top four this season, starting with this game against a rejuvenated Aston Villa side who could be a real banana skin for the Reds.
At a best price of 6/5, Aston Villa or Draw was massively in my thought process given what we have seen from Liverpool this season and what we have seen from Villa in their two league games under Unai Emery.
Jurgen Klopp's men rank as the sixth worst defence in the league based on xGA per game (1.66), and they didn't look any tighter in their Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City.
Meanwhile, Villa had been terrible defensively before Emery took charge, after which they limited two good attacking teams (Man U and Brighton) to just 0.55 and 0.89 xGA, so they have the ability to stifle their hosts.
The potential miss of World Cup winner and chief houser Emi Martinez would be a blow, and the small sample size of Villa under Emery are the only real nagging doubts that are stopping me pull the trigger, so for the best bet in this game we must dig a little deeper.
Taking a glance at Villa's two games under Emery, not only does their defensive strength standout, but also their indiscipline.
They collected three yellow cards against Manchester United and a whopping seven at Brighton, with the dogged, determined high-pressing approach clearly lending itself to a high card count.
We have a good refereeing appointment for cards in this game in Paul Tierney, who has averaged 3.83 cards per game in the Premier League this season while flashing an additional two red cards.
If we look closer at these two teams, it becomes evident that one team are far more disciplined than the other.
Across all Premier League games this season, Liverpool have collected an average of just 0.93 cards per game compared to Aston Villa's 2.53 cards per game.
Meanwhile, Liverpool's opponents collect an average of 1.57 cards per game compared to Villa's opponents 1.73.
So, we have a team who collect a lot more cards than their opponents, who are an underdog, taking on a team who rarely get carded and whose opponents are cautioned more than them on a regular basis.
That all means ASTON VILLA MOST BOOKING POINTS appeals greatly at even money.
The card averages are so heavily swayed in Villa's favour that the price seems bonkers. It's a bet that has landed in 53% of Villa's matches this season, so the even money represents value, even more so in my eyes against a very 'clean' Liverpool team.
The price is a short as 4/5 elsewhere, so even money has to be snapped up.
Score prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1220 GMT (22/12/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.