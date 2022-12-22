Liverpool have a real fight on their hands to get into the top four this season, starting with this game against a rejuvenated Aston Villa side who could be a real banana skin for the Reds.

At a best price of 6/5, Aston Villa or Draw was massively in my thought process given what we have seen from Liverpool this season and what we have seen from Villa in their two league games under Unai Emery.

Jurgen Klopp's men rank as the sixth worst defence in the league based on xGA per game (1.66), and they didn't look any tighter in their Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Villa had been terrible defensively before Emery took charge, after which they limited two good attacking teams (Man U and Brighton) to just 0.55 and 0.89 xGA, so they have the ability to stifle their hosts.

The potential miss of World Cup winner and chief houser Emi Martinez would be a blow, and the small sample size of Villa under Emery are the only real nagging doubts that are stopping me pull the trigger, so for the best bet in this game we must dig a little deeper.