Tom Carnduff had winners at 17/10, 21/10 and 5/1 in Liverpool's last game. He picks out his best bets for Tuesday's clash with Aston Villa.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Trent Alexander-Arnold to have 2+ total shots at 2/1 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Liverpool's title ambitions were dealt a huge blow on Saturday as Tottenham picked up a 1-1 draw at Anfield. With Manchester City hitting five past Newcastle the following day, the Reds now trail by three points with an inferior goal difference in the Premier League table. It means that they now need a defeat for Pep Guardiola's men at some point across their final three games while hoping to outscore them in what remains of the domestic campaign. A trip to an Aston Villa side who have struggled for consistency will be welcome as they aim to return to winning ways. Infogol gives them a 64% chance of success - it's hard to argue against their heavy odds-on price for three points.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Aston Villa 6/1 | Draw 15/4 | Liverpool 2/5

Even with the FA Cup final taking place four days after this one, Liverpool know that they can't afford to rotate as they will likely need to win all of their remaining fixtures to stand a chance of lifting the league trophy again. The luxury Jürgen Klopp now has for options across his attacking line is a big bonus and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him opt for the same trio (Diaz/Mane/Salah) who started in that draw with Tottenham again here. However, there is another player worth targeting in attacking sense. At a best price of 2/1, we're going for TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD TO HAVE 2+ TOTAL SHOTS again. CLICK HERE to back Trent Alexander-Arnold to have 2+ total shots with Sky Bet This was a winner in the preview of Saturday's contest (alongside Ryan Sessegnon to be carded at 5/1 and our in-play tip of Son Heung-min to have 1+ shots on target at 17/10).

His performance in that game gives hope to this selection landing again on Tuesday night. The full-back had a huge total of four shots against Spurs - that was his joint-highest of the season. It also means that 50% of his Premier League appearances this season (15/30) have seen two or more shots taken. That includes Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Villa in December. When we consider that he is going at a 50% rate across the campaign, we'd expect to see the 2+ shots line at an odds-on price across the board. However, multiple bookmakers go around the 2/1 mark. With Liverpool at their expected short odds for victory, backing ALEXANDER-ARNOLD to hit the two shots marker looks great value.

Aston Villa v Liverpool best bets and score prediction 1pt Trent Alexander-Arnold to have 2+ total shots at 2/1 (BetVictor) Score prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 0925 BST (09/05/22)