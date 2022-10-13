Chelsea head to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday looking for their fifth win on the spin. James Cantrill previews the game picking out two best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2.5pts Chelsea Win at 5/6 (10Bet) 1pt Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang anytime goalscorer at 7/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Aston Villa’s topsy-turvy form is tricky to decipher. Nine points from as many games, they sit three points above the dotted line having lost twice as many matches as they have won and drawn the rest. Steven Gerrard’s most impressive result came as they held league leaders Manchester City to a draw at Villa Park at the beginning of September. Since that result, they have remained unbeaten domestically, however, that does not tell the full story. They beat Southampton, then were held by the ten men of Leeds, despite generating an xG of 2.58 and then drew at the City Ground, against one of the worst sides in the division. I suspect they will struggle as they host Chelsea.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Aston Villa 18/5 | Draw 13/5 | Chelsea 3/4

The Blues are yet to taste defeat in the Graham Potter era, five games in, four wins and one draw, scoring 11 goals, conceding just twice and keeping three clean sheets. Potters side are 4/6 next Wednesday at Brentford and went off shorter than that for their trips to Leeds, Everton and Southampton, three sides of Villa’s ilk. Backing CHELSEA to get their third WIN in as many league games appeals here as Chelsea go from strength-to-strength with Potter implementing his style of play onto this squad. This clash does come at the end of a hectic period for Chelsea, their fifth game in 16 days, but with maximum wins over this period, they will come into this game brimming with confidence. Gerrard’s men, on the other hand, have failed to convince, and with key personnel such as Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne and Diego Carlos all side-lined, they could struggle to get a hold of this clash. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win with Sky Bet

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG has endured a turbulent campaign last season in North London and Barcelona, the frontman will be hoping he has found some consistency as he returns to the big smoke. Despite being signed by his predecessor, PEA looks a good fit for new boss Graham Potter, not that the pacey, predatory goalscorer struggles for suitors. The striker boasted the fewest touches per shot (14) average in Spain bagging 13 times in 23 appearances in 21/22, and has continued in a similar vein upon his return to England bagging three times in his last three appearances. His latest finish showcased his clinicality as he swept the ball into the near post at San Siro, catching Ciprian Tatarusanu unawares. In his six seasons at Arsenal, PEA scored 68 EPL goals, averaging 0.59 per 90. This impressive tally, combined with Villa’s unconvincing performances makes bet365’s price of 7/4 for Aubameyang to SCORE ANYTIME is too large. A concern is the strikers lack of domestic minutes, however, given his form he could have forced himself into contention here. CLICK HERE to back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score anytime with Sky Bet

Aston Villa v Chelsea score prediction and best bets 2.5pts Chelsea Win at 5/6 (10Bet)

1pt Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang anytime goalscorer at 7/4 (bet365) Score prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct 1435 BST (13/10/22)

ALSO READ: Is Potter right to keep faith in Kepa?