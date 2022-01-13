Left-back Digne played 127 games and scored six goals for Everton after joining from Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

The 28-year-old, who counts Lille and Paris Saint-Germain among his former clubs, has made 15 appearances this season.

El Ghazi, 26, has slipped down the pecking order at Villa Park this season - especially since Steven Gerrard was appointed manager.

The Dutch winger has started just four Premier League games this term.