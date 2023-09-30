Ollie Watkins netted a hat-trick as Aston Villa thrashed Brighton 6-1 in the Premier League at Villa Park.
The week has been dominated by talk of issues for the hosts' home kit and an issue with retaining sweat, but it proved no issue here as Roberto De Zerbi's side were stunned in Saturday's early kick-off.
Victory for Unai Emery’s side - their 10th in a row at home - extended their winning run to three matches, while Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton were denied the chance to go joint top of the table following their heaviest defeat under the Italian since he took charge in September last year.
Watkins, who scored in last week's win at Chelsea, put on a show in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the October internationals as he also notched two assists.
He opened the scoring on 14 minutes with a cool finish from a Matty Cash cross before doubling the hosts' lead eight minutes later with a low strike past Jason Steele.
It was soon three before the half hour mark as Moussa Diaby's shot took a heavy deflection off Pervis Estupinan.
On loan Barcelona star Ansu Fati came on for Albion at the break and it took him just five minutes to get on the score sheet, before Watkins got his hat-trick goal on 65 minutes with a strike that took a deflection off Brighton defender Adam Webster. It is Watkins' second treble of the season after netting one against Hibernian in Europa Conference League qualifying.
Jacob Ramsey added a fifth on 85 minutes before the victory was rounded off with a Douglas Luiz strike deep into stoppage time as Watkins' initial effort rebounded off Steele and the Brazilian converted.
