Ollie Watkins netted a hat-trick as Aston Villa thrashed Brighton 6-1 in the Premier League at Villa Park.

Match stats & xG: Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton The week has been dominated by talk of issues for the hosts' home kit and an issue with retaining sweat, but it proved no issue here as Roberto De Zerbi's side were stunned in Saturday's early kick-off. Victory for Unai Emery’s side - their 10th in a row at home - extended their winning run to three matches, while Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton were denied the chance to go joint top of the table following their heaviest defeat under the Italian since he took charge in September last year. Watkins, who scored in last week's win at Chelsea, put on a show in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the October internationals as he also notched two assists.

Aston Villa's SIX goals against Brighton came from 1.49 xG (9 shots on target)#AVFC | #AVLBHA pic.twitter.com/ttQz9fpJaH — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) September 30, 2023