Asian Cup 2023: Which Premier League players will be missing?

As well as the Africa Cup of Nations, the Asian Cup is also taking place this January and February. The competition gets underway on the 12th January, with the final taking place on the 10th February. Taking place in Qatar, the scene of the 2022 World Cup, the host nation are the defending champions and welcome Asia's best including some star Premier League names.

South Korea Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves)

Kim Ji-soo (Brentford) Tottenham have had a tough season on the absentee front, with injuries and suspensions hurting them and now mid-season international tournaments. Not only is their starting midfield of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr heading to AFCON, but their captain and top scorer Son Heung-min could be absent for at least a month.

Hwang Hee-chan has had an excellent season so far for Wolves, scoring 10 goals in 20 games, accounting for a third of his teams' league tally. He will be a huge miss for Gary O'Neil's side. Brentford's Kim Ji-soo has been called up despite not featuring for the Bees this season.

Japan Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

Wataru Endo (Liverpool) Tomiyasu has had his injury problems, but he did recently recover and will be a big miss for Arsenal. Playing for one of the tournament favourites, he could be missing for the full duration of the competition.

The same goes for Kaoru Mitoma, who is currently injured but was selected for his nation anyway. Roberto De Zerbi wasn't too please about his inclusion given he's unlikely to even feature while in Qatar. Wataru Endo had started to find his groove at Liverpool, playing in the holding midfield role with Alexis Mac Allister out injured. His performances were impressive and the depth he provides Jurgen Klopp will be missed during a busy period.

Iran Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) While Brentford are struggling for results at the moment, they are light on bodies with a number of key injuries.

Saman Ghoddos had been playing regular minutes for Thomas Frank of late, and will be missed as he heads to Qatar.