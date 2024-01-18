Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Both teams to score at 5/4 (888sport)
Arsenal are in a slump. That we know already.
One win in their last seven across all competitions, with four defeats, has seen them knocked out of the FA Cup at the third round stage and slip to fourth in the league table, five points behind Liverpool but perhaps more crucially, three behind Manchester City.
They need a reaction and a result here, but more importantly, they need goals. Across those last seven contests Mikel Arteta's side have scored just five times, and on paper, a home game against a Crystal Palace side missing a number of key starters should lead to a bounce-back here.
The Eagles are without key creator Michael Olise, midfield enforcer Cheick Doucoure and wide player Jordan Ayew, so face an uphill task at the Emirates.
Fortunately for Roy Hodgson's side though, Eberechi Eze is fit for this game. Hodgson faced criticism for subbing him after an hour in the FA Cup replay in midweek despite his side being 1-0 down and Eze having no injury, but him being available at least gives Palace some attacking substance.
The Eagles have come through a tough schedule since the start of December, playing Liverpool, Manchester City, Brighton, Chelsea and Brentford, but they have scored in all five and generated an average of 1.53 xGF per game.
Now, obviously no Olise is a huge blow to this, but the visitors will set up to frustrate and play on the counter attack in this game, and they could get some joy, meaning BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks overpriced at 5/4.
Arsenal are in a finishing slump, which is a slight concern, netting 21 times from open play despite generating chances equating to 29.6 xG, but they are creating plenty and should at least net once in this game.
What is interesting though is the psyche of the Gunners. They will be well aware of the criticism they have faced over the last few weeks, of them being predictable and drab in attack, and that could lead them to be over-aggressive here in an attempt to demolish their opponents and run up a score, which only increase the chance of them being caught out on the break.
There is a very real possibility that Arteta fields his most attack-minded team, and they run out comfortable 4-1 or 5-1 winners here.
Defensively they have been vulnerable anyway, whether gung-ho or not, conceding in seven of 10 home games this season, with the likes of Burnley, Forest, Fulham (twice) and Wolves already hitting the net at the Emirates.
This is no flash in the pan either, with 15 of their 19 home games from last season seeing the Gunners conceding, so the 5/4 price about both teams obliging looks on the large side, and I'd still take the 6/5 generally available.
Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's main man, and they are heavily reliant on him. He has six goals and six assists this season, and is averaging 0.42 xG per 90 in the league this term, and is on penalties, so can add to his scoring tally here.
He will likely be up against Tyrick Mitchell, and the Palace left-back's price to be carded looks huge given Saka's slippery and direct nature.
Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus are both doubts for this clash. If declared fit, the latter should spearhead the hosts attack, alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.
Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira miss out with injuries. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are away with Japan and Egypt on international duty.
Rob Holding left the Emirates for Selhurst Park in the summer but won’t face his former club on Saturday due to injury.
Michael Olise is also out for the visitors with a fresh hamstring injury, while Jordan Ayew is away at AFCON.
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Crystal Palace: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Richards, Eze; Franca, Mateta, Schlupp.
Odds correct 1600 GMT (18/01/24)
