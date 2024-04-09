Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

This is certainly the least glamourous of the four quarter final ties, and that's nothing to do with the stature of the two clubs - both of which have made the Champions League final at least once in the last decade. It's simply because both Atletico and Dortmund are poorer versions of themselves this season compared to seasons' passed. Atleti sit fourth and some 17 points of leaders Real Madrid in La Liga, just two points ahead of fifth, while Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga, 23 points off top and needing a good finish to just qualify for next season's Champions League.

Edin Terzic's Dortmund have struggled this season

Both have weaknesses that can be exploited, and neither has too many out-and-out game changers like in previous seasons. I'm building this up well for you aren't I?

What are the best bets? One of Atleti's weaknesses is their away form. They have won just seven and lost nine of 22 away games in all competitions this season, meaning it's imperative they get a lead in the first leg of this tie. That's one reason I'm backing ATLETICO TO WIN here, with another being the fact that Diego Simeone's men are well rested having not played in nine days, compared to Dortmund who have played twice in that time against sides in the Bundesliga's top four. A third is that Atleti have been simply sensational at the Wanda Metropolitano. 18 wins from 22 with just two defeats is an excellent record, with one of those defeats coming against Barcelona just days after they edged Inter in the last round of the Champions League, a draining game that went all the way to penalties.

They have won all four Champions League home games, and across the season as a whole are averaging 2.20 xGF and 1.01 xGA per game when playing hosts. That's an extremely impressive process. As for Dortmund, their away results have been 'OK' but performances have been poor. In the Champions League they allowed 1.84 xGA per away game, being fortunate not to have conceded more on their way to topping the group, while domestically they've shipped 1.78 xGA per game on their travels. All of this means I think the hosts should be shorter here to win this first leg.

Antoine Griezmann is Atleti's talisman. He's scored 19 times in 39 appearances this season, but has loved playing in the Champions League, netting six in eight, and can add to that tally here. Across his last 10 matches, he's been more provider than scorer, averaging 0.46 assists per 90, so looks well priced for an assist here too. Atleti midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has nine cards to his name this season, averaging 0.32 cards per 90, and could have is name taken again here in what will likely be a hard-fought scrappy game.

Team news Antoine Griezmann is now fit and available for Atletico, looking to have a similar impact in this game as he had in the second leg against Inter in the last round. Thomas Lemar is out for the season while defender Mario Hermoso is expected to miss this game, meaning Reinildo and Axel Witsel will likely join Jose Gimenez at the back.

Memphis Depay is also a doubt for this match, so Alvaro Morata should partner Griezmann in attack. Dortmund will be missing left back Ramy Bensebaini for this clash, while Donyell Malen is questionable after suffering an injury set-back at the weekend.

Predicted line-ups Atletico: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Reinildo; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Adeyemi