Arsenal and Southampton meet at The Emirates on Saturday with both sides hoping to put a poor couple of weeks behind them. Michael Beardmore provides the preview and best bets.

Arsenal host Southampton on Saturday with the events of the past three weeks having somewhat burst the bubbles of both clubs. Away defeats to Liverpool (predictable), Manchester United (frustrating) and out-of-form Everton (head-bangingly annoying) have dealt a large blow to the Gunners’ Champions League dreams. Southampton, meanwhile, looked well clear of trouble going into the international break, only to drop to 16th after defeats at Norwich and Liverpool plus home draws with Leicester and Brighton. They are still six points above the drop zone but, given Norwich and Newcastle are both showing signs of life, the Saints look nowhere near as safe as they did a month ago.

Hopefully, that can play into our hands from a punting perspective as I fancy Ralph Hasenhuttl will head to The Emirates with a ‘shut up shop’ philosophy. As Infogol’s Expected Goals table suggests, Saints are a better team than their position indicates – indeed they should be five places higher – but they have a real tendency to draw games. I’m not expecting that to happen here (although the draw tempts at 3/1) – but what it does mean is that Southampton, more often than not, stay in games for very long spells. They did get blown away by Liverpool at Anfield recently but the Reds have been irresistible so that must be placed into context. That apart, two of their four defeats came by one goal and the other two by two (at Chelsea and Everton). Southampton have drawn seven and won three, all by one goal. Their games are close. Only three of 15 have been decided by more than a goal.

Factor in that Arsenal have beaten lowly trio Watford, Norwich and Burnley all by only a 1-0 margin – and Newcastle just 2-0 – and it’s fair to assume this should be no blow-away home win. Nonetheless, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners sit as high as seventh because they tend to see off the sides below them in the table, albeit hardly convincingly. There’s little value in backing them as a single at a best-priced 7/10 but there is a lot more sense in getting behind their superior quality to ultimately decide a close encounter for the reasons outlined above. The 13/5 on offer with Unibet on ARSENAL TO WIN BY EXACTLY ONE GOAL looks a smart play and I’m going to double down by adding DRAW/ARSENAL in the half-time/full-time betting. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win by exactly one goal with Sky Bet

