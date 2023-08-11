Sporting Life
Arsenal forward Kai Havertz

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
15:29 · FRI August 11, 2023

Football tips: Arsenal v N Forest

1pt Kai Havertz to be carded at 10/1 (bet365)

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channels: TNT Sports 1

Home 1/6 | Draw 13/2 | Away 14/1

I do think Arsenal’s trophyless season was a complete disaster.

Yes, the capitulation on the home straight poses questions about the Gunners character but the foundations are in place to push on this campaign.

It also gave Mikel Arteta leverage to bolster his squad, something he has certainly done this summer.

Declan Rice, the marquee signing, joins Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber with David Raya expected in North London soon.

First up in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest, and the hosts are understandably heavy favourites.

What is the best bet?

Havertz

As I write, the Premier League season commences in a matter of hours and I am hoping the rule changes will see plenty of cards as was the case in the football league.

With this in mind, KAI HAVERTZ TO BE CARDED is the play, some firms have him as short as 17/4 so the 10/1 with bet365 certainly appeals.

With a top flight cards per 90 average of 0.15, I would have taken 13/2 this Saturday.

Last campaign, only five players averaged more fouls per game then Havertz (1.7) and with the bookings threshold lowered, his cynical nature could prove costly on match day one.

BuildABet @ 30/1

  • Arsenal to win
  • Kai Havertz to be carded
  • Brennan Johnson to carded

You should take head-to-head statistics with a pinch of salt but the fact that ARSENAL have won the last two meetings with Forest at the Emirates by an aggregate score line of 10-0 is pretty damning.

In the top flight, only the Manchester clubs took more points on home soil last season than Arteta's side, with the Gunners only dropped two points against sides in the bottom half.

BRENNAN JOHNSON is another forward of a similar clinical ilk to Havertz, and he looks a decent shout to be joining the German in the book on Saturday. Johnson picked up six yellows last term.

Team news

Arteta

Mikel Arteta confirmed in his press conference Friday that Jorginho and Oleksandr Zinchenko are back available for this fixture. Mohamed Elneny and Gabriel Jesus are the only absentees.

Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz all started at in the Community Shield final on Sunday and should do so again here.

Moussa Niakhate and Taiwo Awoniyi are injury doubts for Nottingham Forest's trip to the capital.

Brennan Johnson came off the bench against Frankfurt in pre-season and should start alongside Morgan Gibbs-White at the Emirates.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Nottingham Forest: Turner; Worrall, Boly, McKenna; Aurier, Yates, Danilo, Mangala, Aina; Gibbs-White, Johnson

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest's last away win against Arsenal was in March 1989, the Gunners have taken 19 points in the nine home games since.
  • Forest have lost their opening game in each of the last four seasons.
  • Victory for Forest on Saturday would be the first time they have won back-to-back games against Arsenal since 1978 during the heady days of Brian Clough. The Tricky’s Trees beat Arsenal 1-0 in their last league meeting.
  • Taiwo Awoniyi scored in each of Forest’s last four Premier League games of last season but looks unlikely to start in North London.

Odds correct at 1515 BST (11/08/23)

