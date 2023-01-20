Arsenal welcome Manchester United on Sunday, and Tom Carnduff is backing a Gunners forward to continue his good form.

Arsenal fans would have been in the unusual position of being pleased to see Tottenham sitting 2-0 up at half-time in midweek. A result for their North London rivals would have left them eight points clear of Manchester City with a game in-hand. It wasn't to be, with Pep Guardiola's men staging a second-half comeback to close the gap to five points. The Gunners remain odds-on favourites for top spot though - victory here would be another huge statement for their title credentials. Manchester United's frustrations were clear as they dropped points to a late equaliser at Crystal Palace. A win there felt necessary given a trip to the league leaders this weekend.

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Arsenal 5/6 | Draw 11/4 | Manchester United 3/1

The Gunners' price to win this one does provide some appeal given that seven of their eight league games in front of their own supporters have ended with all three points secured. They were beaten by Erik ten Hag's side in the contest at Old Trafford in September though, and United's ability to get points against other 'big-six' clubs this season is worth remembering as they go into this game. They've secured wins over Liverpool, Tottenham and rivals City - alongside the Gunners - across their first-half of the season, while also picking up points against Chelsea and Newcastle. Instead, there is one eye-catching price in the goalscorer market, and that's going for an each-way play on EDDIE NKETIAH TO SCORE FIRST at 7/1 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Eddie Nketiah to score first with Sky Bet Gabriel Jesus' injury, combined with Arsenal's lack of business in January so far, means that Nketiah will be the Gunners' starting striker again on Sunday, and his numbers across the past few games show that he is seeing chances to score.

Nketiah has started in each of their last four league contests, scoring in wins over Brighton and West Ham. In those four games, we've seen a total of 13 shots from the forward - at least two in each - and a total of 2.60 xG. That means a very strong average of 0.63 xG/95. He also comes into the contest on the back of a strong performance in the North London derby. While he couldn't find the net, his five shots and 1.23 xG were highs in both departments across this starting run. Nketiah will get chances. Manchester United are conceding an average of 11.5 shots per game in the league, with that moving up to 11.9 in away contests. Ten Hag's men are averaging 1.21 xG conceded per Premier League game this season, but it's 1.27 xGA in contests on the road. With Arsenal at 2.05 xG per game - and a significant 2.36 xG at home - the potential for a mismatch in the final third is there and NKETIAH should be well involved.

